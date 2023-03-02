Terry Lynn Hobgood, 62, of Madisonville, passed away unexpectedly at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Terry was born May 20, 1960, a native of Madisonville, to the late James A. Hobgood and Ruby Mae Woodard Hobgood. He was a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
In his early years, he was a member of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville where he was baptized. He was employed with Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville and formerly Trover Foundation Regional Medical Center in Madisonville for over 43 years as a patient transport messenger and was promoted to supervisor of the messenger transport department until his retirement Jan. 26, 2023. In honor of his service, the hospital system established the Terry Hobgood Award which was recently awarded to a patient transport worker, and they will also plant a tree in his honor at Mahr Park in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by two brothers, James E. Hobgood and Arthur L. Hobgood, and three sisters, Sueada Stafford, Marsha Ann Hobgood, and Carol Poston.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, one son, Tremaine Hobgood of Madisonville; Godson, Webster Rice, Jr. of Madisonville; one daughter, Tamara Hobgood Nelson of Madisonville; three brothers, Jerry Hobgood (his twin) of Jonesboro, Georgia and Thomas (Mollie) Hobgood and Marvin Hobgood, both of Rochester, New York; three sisters, Paula Snorton of Balch Springs, Texas, Linda Black of Rochester, New York, and Adell (Oliver) Wilkes of Madisonville; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, with the Reverend Robert L. Cottoner officiating. Burial will be in Eastside Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his professional service and arrangements.
To send condolences to the family go to www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
