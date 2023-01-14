Loyd Hibbs, 96, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Hillside Center in Madisonville. He was a retired coal miner with Island Creek Coal Company.

Survivors: wife, Carmen Arlene Hibbs.

Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.

