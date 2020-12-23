Mary Barton Cates, 87, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville.
She was born May 29, 1933, in Madisonville to the late Mable Lutz Barton and Herman Barton. Mary formerly worked in housekeeping at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehab and attended Silent Run Baptist Church. She liked music and loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Cates; stepson Barry Cates; brothers Jr. Barton and Wayne Barton; and her sister, Jean Barton.
Survivors include her daughters, Doris (Hillard) Williams, Brenda (Jim) Mills, Sherry (Jerry) Bourland and Carolyn Adkins, all of Madisonville; sisters Crystal Sauls of North Carolina and Joyce Vincent of Dawson Springs; grandchildren Danielle Wilson, Ashleigh Pingleton, Mik Gifford, Stephanie Pooler, Tammy Fields, Bridget Williams and Troy Bourland; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Tommy Hayes officiating. Burial to follow at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou. The visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
