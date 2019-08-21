Jackie Thomas Collins, 82, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born July 17, 1937, in Clay, to the late Irene Wooten and Robert Elden Collins. Jackie was a United States Marine Corps veteran and retired as a coal miner from P&M Coal Co. He loved music and he enjoyed working, camping and the outdoors.
He also was preceded in death by his brother, Johnnie C. Collins; and his half-brothers, Coleman Wooten and Maurice Wooten.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Collins of Madisonville; three daughters, Lisa (Bill) Martin and Rhonda (Jake) Florida, both of Madisonville, and Cheryl (Steve) DeMoss of Nortonville; two sisters, Linda Chiangi of Dawson Springs and Vickie McGuire of Madisonville; a brother, Darrell (Doris) Collins of Dawson Springs; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank-you to Baptist Health Hospice for their care and attentiveness of Jackie during his illness.
The service will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor J. Howard Jones officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Military honors will be conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be Jake Florida, Bill Martin, Steve DeMoss, Brian Smith, Joshua Offutt and Cody Mitchell.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
