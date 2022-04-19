DAWSON SPRINGS — Colleen Mae Nichols, 87, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her residence. Ms. Nichols was born June 2, 1934, to Thomas Henry Davis and Delsie Ann Davis. She started working as a “car hop” and continued working at different restaurants in the area all of her working life. She was a member of the Charleston Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jessie “J.L.” Nichols; and her three brothers, James Davis, David Davis, and Paul Davis.
Ms. Nichols is survived by two daughters, Debbie Adams (Tim) of Dawson Springs and Teresa Glass (Thomas) of Hopkinsville; two sons, Michael Nichols (Kathy) and Carroll Nichols (Beth) both of Dawson Springs; one sister, Christine Shadrick of Henderson; six grandchildren, Heather Briggs (Tim), Traci Gawarecki (Matt), Stevan Nichols (Becky), Crystal Smith (Jamie), Jessie Nichols (Shelby), and Kayla Nichols; seven great-grandchildren, Hayden Briggs, Parker Briggs, Conner Nichols, Alex Nichols, Suzanne Smith, Junior Smith, and “A.J.”.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Rev. Patrick Yates will officiate. Burial will follow at Lafayette Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include James Davis, Tom Glass, Jessie Nichols, Matt Gawarecki, Tim Briggs, and Hunter Fugate. Tommy Davis has been named an honorary pallbearer.
Ms. Nichol’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
