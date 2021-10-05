ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Jean Brooks, 78, of Zephyrhills, Florida, and previously of Nortonville passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her daughter’s house in Manitou. Born April 8, 1943, to the late George and Annie (Douglas) Richard of White Plains. She worked in housekeeping at RMC hospital for several years, then moved to Florida and began to work housekeeping for Dade City Hospital. Jean loved to read and collected Elvis memorabilia. Her family was always her priority and she loved her cat, Little Bear.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her daughter, Ava Brooks; and sister, Helen Blades.
Survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Willie Brooks; three daughters, Rosa (Von) McGregor, of Manitou, Annette (Doug) Steeley, of Dawson Springs and Karen (Darin) McIntyre, of Madisonville; son, Barry Brooks, of Zephyrhills, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Georgie Ann Duke, Shirley Campbell, Denny Richard and Janet Boze.
Service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Terry Slaton officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
