Kenneth G. Gamblin, 82, of Mortons Gap passed away on March 20, 2020.
He was born in White City on June 28, 1937, to the late Horace “Owen” and Bertha Gamblin. Mr. Gamblin had worked at Charbon Bridge as a construction worker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Willodean Fugate and two brothers, F.G. Gamblin and Junior Ray Gamblin.
Mr. Gamblin is survived by his wife, Josephine Gamblin; his daughter, Sandra Lam and her husband, Roger, of Madisonville; one brother, Billy Gamblin and his wife, Sharon, of Mortons Gap; sister-in- law, Linda Gamblin of Ilsley; one grandchild, Jamie Gamblin and his wife, Rene’, of Nortonville; two great-grandchildren, Kailyn Bressi and Emma Gamblin; one great-great-grandchild, Tilyn Bressi; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Gamblin and Travis Gibbons. Honorary pallbearers will be Emma Gamblin, Kailyn Bressi and Roger Lam.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
