Wilbur R. Smith, 91, of Hanson, KY, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville.
He was born Nov. 4, 1930, in Onton, KY to the late William “Bentley” Smith and Vessie Ashby Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily “Frances” Roach Smith, a son, Mark S. Smith, two sisters, Bernice Liggett, and Bea McDevitt.
Wilbur was an Iron Worker, he enjoyed traveling and visited 49 states during his travels, playing golf and did farming as a hobby.
He is survived by a daughter, Marsha A. (Larry) Wall of Nashville, TN, a son Wendell R. (Janie Rose) Smith of Winchester, KY, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Slaughters Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Mayfield officiating.
Burial will follow at Slaughters Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the V foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, N.C. 27513.
