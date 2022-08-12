CLAY — Terri Lynn Roth, 68 of Clay died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Terri was employed at West KY Bank in Clay for several years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Clay.
Survivors: daughters, Lisa Fowler (Shawn) and Jennifer Jost (Heath), and brothers, Jon David Brantley (Vicki) and William George Brantley.
Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay. Burial: New Clay Cemetery in Clay.
Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
