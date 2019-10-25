Donald R. Buchanan, 82, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Madisonville to the late Jennie Lou Buchanan and Carl Ray Buchanan. Donald was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired as a coal miner with Pyro Mining. He was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church. He loved nature, enjoyed feeding his birds and doing yard work. Donald truly loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, June Buchanan; sons Dwayne (Kim) Buchanan, Alan (Jonna) Buchanan and Jamie (Sherri) Buchanan, all of Madisonville; daughter Lisa (Dennis) Coombs of Madisonville; sister Betty (Franklin) Skaggs of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with the Rev. Franklin Skaggs officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Brandon Buchanan, Dylan Buchanan, Holden Buchanan, Bruce McKinnies, Ferrell Lewis and Chris Wilder.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
