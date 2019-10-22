Robert Graham, 85, of Madisonville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1933, in Madisonville to the late Lucy and Lucien Graham. He retired from Whirlpool in Evansville and was a member of Souls' Harbor Baptist Church in Madisonville. Robert enjoyed fishing, woodworking in his workshop and using his artistry talents painting and drawing. He used his talents painting many Baptistery in Hopkins County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Graham.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Peggy Graham; son Chris (Sherry) Graham, of Madisonville; stepson, Dwight (Janice) Cox, of Henderson; stepdaughter, Teresa (Frank) Evans, of Henderson; grandsons Justin Graham, Matthew (Kelsey) Graham, Zach (Kayela) Evans and Heath (Sara) Cox; and his granddaughter, Heather (Mike) McCool.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Kellan Lamb officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
