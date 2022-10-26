John Thomas Phebus, 87, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was born July 1, 1935, in Mt. Carmel, Illinois to the late Gail Wilbur and Mary Melissa Rice Phebus. He worked selling beauty supplies at Guess Beauty Supply for years and always worked two jobs while raising his children. He enjoyed boating, traveling, motorcycles, NASCAR, and his little dog, Maxx. Tom was a member of the Grapevine Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, John Anthony “Tony” Phebus and Michael Lane Phebus; grandson, Alexander Phebus; infant granddaughter, Katie Lynn Phebus; brothers, William “Bill” Phebus and Bob Phebus; sister, Mary Jo Deputy; and son-in-law, Herbert “Jay” Salter.
Survivors include his children, Mia Lynn Phebus Salter and Mark Steven (Wendy) Phebus, both of Lake Beshear, Dawson Springs; companion, Carolyn Atkins of Madisonville; brother, Ed Phebus of Fort Collins, Colorado; granddaughter, Ann (Kyle) Michele Johnson of Madisonville; grandsons, Michael Houston Phebus of Madisonville, Maxx (Hannah) Thomas Phebus of Richland, and Ryan Stallins of Madisonville; great-granddaughters, Emma Elizabeth Johnson, Ariel Elizabeth Phebus, and Alexis Phebus; daughter-in-law, Carol Jane Phebus; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, with Deacon Steven D. Ray officiating.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.