Bernard “Bernie” I. Rich passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. Bernie was born Oct. 4, 1923 in Vincennes, Indiana to Charles H. and Mary (Smith) Rich. Bernie graduated from Lincoln High School in Vincennes, Indiana in 1941. He served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation ordnanceman on the island of Guam during WWII. He was a career postal worker, first on the Rail Post Office and then as a clerk in Vincennes, Indiana until his retirement in 1984. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Knights of Columbus and a parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church in Madisonville.
Aside from his family, Bernie enjoyed animals, carpentry, and outdoor activities. He raised chinchillas, chickens, and ducks and all manner of fruits and vegetables.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ethel; sister, Mary (John) Welsh; and brother, Dean L. Rich.
He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Rita Laue Rich, the center of his world; daughters, Pamela (Dale) Halter of Houston, Texas and Kathy (Dan) Dollahan of Hanson; sons, Charles Christian Rich of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tom (Barbara) Rich of Lansing, Michigan, Patrick (Bobby) Rich of Williamsport, Indiana, and David (Renata) Rich of Memphis, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Barbara of Canton, Ohio, the widow of his son Michael, who died 10 years prior; 13 grandchildren; along with 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Bernard and Rita Rich will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church, with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of sending flowers, do something kind for someone, adopt a pet, plant a tree, do a little dance, or sing a silly song in Bernie’s memory.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
