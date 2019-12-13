ANTON -- Harold L. Daugherty, 67, of Anton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home. Harold Lee Daugherty was born Sept. 23, 1952, in Madisonville to the late Harold Eugene and Anna Louise Hayes Daugherty. He retired from Tyson Foods in Robards and was a member of Pond River Missionary Baptist Church. Harold loved all sports and both tinkering and fixing just about anything.
Survivors include a son, Harold L. Daugherty Jr. of Anton; two daughters, Misty Brunson of Anton and Brandy Daugherty of Greenville; three grandchildren; a brother, Arthur Daugherty (Barbara) of Island; two sisters, Linda Deardurff (George) of Morocco, Indiana, and Zetta Bottom (John) of Beech Grove; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Bethel Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Bruce Treon officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, is handling the arrangements for Harold's family.
Share your memories and photos of Harold at musterfuneralhomes.com.
