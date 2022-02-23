Marvin ‘Bugs’ Dwayne Runkel, 62, of Madisonville, went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2022.
He was born in Jefferson County, on September 1, 1960, to the late Kenny and Esther Runkel.
Mr. Runkel was a member of East Union Missionary Baptist Church. He had worked as an electrician for more than forty years. Mr. Runkel served in the Army as part of the Arlington Cemetery Honor Guard for three years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Cook, and a granddaughter, Eva Browning.
Mr. Runkel is survived by his two daughters, Jessica (Nathan)Byers of Madisonville, and Jerrica (Andrew) Grogan of Madisonville; his four sons, Justin( Lindsey) Browning of Madisonville, Jerrod (Morgan) Runkel of Newnan, Georgia, Jordan (Kaitlyn) Runkel of Madisonville, and Jacob (Dani) Runkel of Madisonville; three sisters, Kennetha Wells, Diana “Sissie” Runkel, and Angela (David) Smith; and nine grandchildren, Max Byers, Jaxon Byers, Wyman Runkel, Hazel Runkel, Henry Runkel, Addie Runkel, Gabriel Runkel, Evelyn Grogan, and Xavier Browning.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 714 Brown Rd., in Madisonville, with Bro. Scott Heltsley and Bro. Joe Chambers officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
