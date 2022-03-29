LISMAN — Bobby W. Winstead 73, of Lisman, passed away at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, on Sunday, March 27th, 2022. He had worked many years at Dotiki Coal Mines in Lisman. He was a member of the Lisman Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lisman. He was an avid horseman with a particular love for mules, a coon hunter, and a buck skinner. He was a US Air Force Veteran. He was the son of the late Cyril and Edna Winstead.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Luwanda Winstead, and a sister, Charlotte Durban.
Survivors include his two daughters, Rebecca Wood (Russell) of Benton and Rachel Snyder (Jonathan) of Dixon; four grandchildren, Jaron, Zander, Jessa, and Zayden; one niece; and several nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. Rev. David Laneve will officiate. Burial will be in Lisman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Hopkins County Honor Guard will conduct military rites at the gravesite.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lisman Cemetery fund c/o Clyde Burnett, 451 Jim Villines Road, Dixon, KY 42409. Online condolences can
be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
