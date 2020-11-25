Wesley Williams, 60, of Mortons Gap, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born in Madisonville on April 4, 1960, to the late Johnnie W. and Beatrice Williams. Mr. Williams was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hazel Slaton; his grandfather, West B. Slaton; five sisters, Faye Oakley, Joan Williams, Jane Tompkins, Patricia Baker and Sue Giliberto; and two brothers, Jimmy Williams and Johnnie Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his sister, Sharon Gamblin and her husband, Billy, of Mortons Gap; and his niece, Donna Burchfield and her husband, Craig, of Greenville.
Services will be private with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating and a private burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in White Plains.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
