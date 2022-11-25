AnnMarie DiBlasi, 88, of Madisonville, KY died November 23, 2022. She was born November 10, 1934 in Lackawanna NY to the late Stanley & Anna (nee Gill) Gorczyca. She was preceded in death by her brother Stan Gorsica, her husband, Major Philip DiBlasi & her son, Eric John DiBlasi, Sr. She is survived by her sister, Penny Giza, her son Philip James DiBlasi, three grandsons, Eric Jr., Alex & Nicholas, & many nieces & nephews.
AnnMarie worked as a nurse throughout her career, including at several Madisonville area facilities. She was a member at First Christian Church.
In addition to her nursing career, she was an accomplished seamstress, making many of her clothes. In retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband, bird watching — her favorite being hummingbirds, gardening, cooking — especially baking Christmas cookies for family & friends, and crocheting. She took great pleasure in crocheting red, white & blue lap blankets for the veterans residing at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center. She personally delivered them spending time with the veterans.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM November 25, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Entombment will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests joining or donating to The Friends of Land Between the Lakes.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
