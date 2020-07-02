Goeble Wayne Moore, 61, of Mortons Gap, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born in Madisonville on May 6, 1959, to the late Odie Moore and Sue Moore of Mortons Gap.
Mr. Moore attended Independent Methodist Church in Mortons Gap. He had worked as a custodian and mechanic at Melody Lanes Bowling Alley in Madisonville for many years. He was a UK basketball fan and a Cincinnati Reds baseball fan, enjoyed watching wrestling, and he loved to write numbers.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Allen Duncan, Jeffery Moore Sr. and Garry Moore; one daughter, Tiffany Moore; and one granddaughter, Cheyenne Baker.
Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Rachel Moore of Mortons Gap; his mother, Sue Moore of Mortons Gap; four children, Allen Moore of Beulah, Regina Moore Baker and her husband, James, of Cadiz, Sean Hale of Madisonville and Savannah Maiden and her husband, Johnnie, of Madisonville; two sisters, Sharon Basham and her husband, James, of Mortons Gap and Phyllis Moore of Mortons Gap; three brothers, Paul Moore and his wife, Pat, of Beulah, Barry Moore and his wife, Sonya, of Kuttawa and Michael Moore and his wife, Tammy, of Onton; one granddaughter, Erica Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Old Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap, with the Rev. Ruby Rickard officiating.
Visitation will be held graveside on Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Old Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap.
Pallbearers will be Paul Moore, Michael Moore, Barry Moore, Roger Taber, Codie Lahr, Michael Moore, John Moore and James Basham.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Goeble Moore memorial fund c/o Reid-Walters Funeral Home, P.O. Box 156 Earlington, KY 42410.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.