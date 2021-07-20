Dorothy Holmes Brasher, 95, of Madisonville, died on June 17, 2021 at her home.
Dorothy was a member of Seventh Day Adventist in Madisonville.
Survivors include her daughters, Louise Williams, Judy (Buddy) Melton, Sherry (Ben) Besenyi, and Linda Millirons; son, Andy (Glenda) Holmes; brother, Ray Duncan.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Private burial: Prospect Cemetery in Dalton. Visitation: From 1 p.m. until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home.
