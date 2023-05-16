Arthur “Taxi Man” Bostick, 77, of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday May 13, 2023 at Heartford House in Owensboro, KY.
He was born December 8, 1945 in Silver City, MS, to the late Bernard Bostick and Ara Lee Henderson Bostick.
Arthur was a lifelong member of Eastview Baptist Church in Madisonville. He was the owner and operator of Green Light Taxi service in Madisonville for nine years, and he was a Coal Miner for Peabody Coal Company Camp 11 for over 30 years. He enjoyed many things such as UK Basketball, riding his motorcycle but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jana Bostick of Madisonville; three daughters, Sandra (Al) Bostick-Daniel of Hampton, GA, Artavia Bostick of Indianapolis, IN, and Melissa Bostick of Lithonia, GA; five sons, Arthur Bostick Jr. of Evansville, IN, Kenny Bostick, Chase Bostick, Jordan Bostick, and Logan Bostick all of Madisonville; two sisters, Bessie Bostick of Baton Rouge, LA and Irene Bostick of Newnan, GA; a brother, Bernard Bostick of Memphis, TN; along with eleven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren..
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Keith Hopson officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until the service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
