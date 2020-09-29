United States Navy Veteran Ronald Winstead, 73, of Hanson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born on April 8, 1947, in Burlington, Vermont to the late Phyllis Ethel Taylor Winstead and Cletus W. Winstead. Ronald retired as a self-employed truck driver. He was a member of Providence Rural United Methodist Church in Hanson and a member of the Show & Go Car Club. He enjoyed the outdoors and enjoyed yard work. Ronald was a devoted husband to Janie and they enjoyed their nightly ritual of sitting together discussing the day.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Kyle Dewayne Stone.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Janie Cox Winstead; son, Ronald Edward (Melanie) Stone, of Lexington, Tennessee; sisters, Patty Gold of Springhill, Florida, and Susie Cates, of Madisonville; brother, Bill (Peggy) Winstead, of Madisonville; grandson, Rusty Jacob Stone, of Lexington; one great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs whom he lovingly called his girls, Lu-Lu and Mattie.
A private graveside service will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, with Bro. JW Durst officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
