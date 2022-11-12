Leo E. Wirthlin, 61, of Madisonville, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and was a deputy jailer for the Hopkins County Detention Center and was a firearms instructor in Hopkins County.
Survivors: mother, Dorothy J. Roland; fiancée, Theresa Lawrence; son, Dominic (Liesl) Wirthlin; daughter, Tessa Hines; stepchildren, Nicholas Kong and Danielle Kong; brothers, Tom Wirthlin, David Wirthlin, and Edward Wirthlin; and sisters, Pam Garrett and Patricia Crockett.
Service: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home, 212 Alvey Drive, Madisonville.
