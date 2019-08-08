Doyal Wayne Brasher, 63, of St. Charles, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home. He had worked for Island Creek Coal Hamilton 2 Mine.
Survivors include his wife, Quenell Brasher; four children, Jeremy Brasher, Evan Brasher, Gwendolyn Browning and Jessie Brasher; one sister, Linda Hankins; and one brother, Dennis Brasher.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday at McIntosh Church in Nortonville. No visitation.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
