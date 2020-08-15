Tamara “Tammy” Lee Kelley, 65, of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence in Madisonville.
She was born August 27, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA to Betty J. Norfleet and the late Cyril F. Thompson. She was also proceeded by her twin sister, Pamela L. Prieshoff.
Tamara worked as a manager at the Ideal Market.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Kelley; two sons, Thomas Baxter, Sr. and Mark Kelley; one daugher, Deniece Kelley; two sisters, Deborah J. Fiscus and Kimberly A. Kritsch; one brother, Andy (Terrie) Thompson; eleven grandchildren, Cierra Baxter, Harley Baxter, Cristy Baxter, Cassie Baxter, Thomas Baxter, Jr., Tamara Baxter, Nate Kelley, Jonathan Kelley, Abigal Kelley, Celsey Berry; Cassidy Berry, Cheyenne Downs, and Christopher Downs; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
A memorial service will also be held 12:00 P.M. August 29, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home at 4925 West 16th St. Speedway, IN 46224. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
