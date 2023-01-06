Barbara Ruth Fuller, 67, of St. Charles, KY passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Barbara is survived by her aunt, Joanne (Paul) Fuller of St. Charles, KY; special cousins, Kimberly Orten and Bro. Michael Orten; and many cousins who loved her.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles, KY with Bro. Michael Orten officiating. Pallbearers will be Matt Gallimore, Christian Langston and William Stillwell.
Visitation will be held graveside from noon until service time at 1 p.m. at Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles, KY.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
