Stanley Thomas Watts, 77, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Monday, January 3, 2022, at his residence.
He was born August 23, 1944, in Madisonville, KY, to the late Wiley A. Watts and Jetti P’Poole. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Loretta K. Watts; and his two sons, Stan Watts and Terry Watts.
Stanley was a member of Richland Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his grandkids, camping, and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter Kellie Pate of Madisonville; his sons, Thomas (Rebecca) Watts of Madisonville, Kenneth (Lisa) Watts of Eddyville, KY, and Rodney (Sherry) Watts of Dawson Springs, KY; his daughter-in-law, Sara Watts of Stelle, IL; his brother, Jerry (Brenda) Watts of Madisonville; twenty-seven grandchildren and thirty-eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Lantrip officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Rebecca Watts, Fred Watts, Aaron Watts, Casey Watts, Zach Watts, and Grant Pate. Honorary pallbearers will be Preston Watts and Travis Watts.
