Karen Renae Eckard Duncan, 53, of Nebo, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was born in Madisonville on Oct. 22, 1967, to the late Louis and Eleeta Eckard. Mrs. Duncan was a member of Christian Assembly in Madisonville and had worked as a manager at Ponderosa and McDonald’s and as a cafeteria worker at Jesse Stuart Elementary School. She spent her entire life serving and helping others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Eckard.
Mrs. Duncan is survived by her husband, David Duncan of Nebo; mother-in-law Charlotte Duncan of Madisonville; two children, Nicky Messinger and her husband, Josh, of Madisonville and Eric Heltsley of Princeton, Indiana; one stepdaughter, Tiffany Duncan of Dawson Springs; one sister, Ann Eckard of Madisonville; seven grandchildren; and two nieces.
Services will be private with Pastor Roy Ellis officiating and burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
At Karen’s request, memorial contributions are to be made to Christian Food Bank.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
