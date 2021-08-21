PROVIDENCE — Jimmy G. Oakley, 83, of Providence, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh.
Jimmy was born July 5, 1938, in Lisman to the late Elmer and Dorothy Margaret Oakley. Jimmy was in the U.S. Navy for 10 years and worked for the Providence Fire Department for over 30 years. From 1995 until he retired in 2001, he was the fire chief. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Providence.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Annetta Heady.
Survivors include his wife of 611/2 years, Clara; one daughter, Margaret LeeAnn France (Randy) of Providence; one son, David Oakley (Darla) of Morganfield; one brother, Doyle Oakley of Providence; four grandchildren, Azalea Rich, Michael Tabor, Brittany Buckman and Kyle Tabor; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Victory Baptist Church in Providence. Bro. Andy Corbin will be officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Victory Baptist Church Youth Fund. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
