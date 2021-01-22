PROVIDENCE — Sara Louise Teague, 57, of Providence, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her residence. She was a member of First General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Ricky Teague; daughters Billie Jo Teague, Samantha Belle Peterson and Tabetha Sue-Marie Harris; and sister Kristi Crochet.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Vanover Funeral Home, Clay. Burial: White Oak Cemetery, Clay. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
