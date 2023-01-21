John Wayne Russell, 82 of Elkmont, AL passed away Thursday January 19th, 2023 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
He was born in Dalton, KY on August 10th, 1940 to the late Clyde and Hallie Russell.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Wilda Brooks Russell, his sister, Pam Gammon (Charles) Madisonville, AL, his two brothers, Rodger Russell (Jean), White Plains, KY, Bill Russell (Charlotte), Scottsboro, AL and his children, Brent Russell, Clarksville, TN; Tonya Ryals (Bo), Louisville, MS, and Lovena Spencer (Jay), Elkmont, AL. He was blessed by 4 grandchildren and thus became known as PaPaw and Grandpa Wayne. Grandchildren are Brittany Lanier (Dustin), Tyler Blair, Amber Spencer, Toney, AL; and Olivia Spencer, Elkmont, AL. Even in his later years, he deeply enjoyed spending time with his 3 great grandchildren, Mason & Kensley Lanier, and Parker Spencer, Toney, AL. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
John Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Hallie Russell, one brother, Clyde Russell Jr. and 2 sisters, Dorothy Pearl Utley, and Willie Mae Littlepaige.
John Wayne was a long-time member of Hanson Baptist Church and then attended Elkmont Baptist Church where his fellow members were like family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years as well as riding his trike and ATV. He loved cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team each year.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am for family and 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Barnett Strother in Madisonville, KY with Dr. Tom Branson, Pastor Joe Kress, and Dan Hutchens officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers: Jay Spencer, Bo Ryals, Tyler Blair, Dustin Lanier, Sean McCance and Michael Utley. Honorary Pallbearers: Gary Brasher and John David Murray.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
