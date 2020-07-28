Lucian O. Jones, 73, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born in Hopkins County, on Jan. 17, 1947, to the late Estel and Mary Jones.
He was of the Pentecostal faith and was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in Vietnam as a radio tech. He had worked as a coalminer and for Speed Queen as a mig welder.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marie Jones, of Mortons Gap; two stepchildren, Bobby (Nellie Brasher)Laffoon, of Mortons Gap, and Tracy (Bryan) Dugger, of Mortons Gap; seven grandchildren, Tommy Laffoon, Hannah Laffoon, Miley Laffoon, Lucian Dugger, Case Dugger, and Drew Dugger, of Mortons Gap, and Stormy (Triston) Marks, of Madisonville; and one great-grandchild, Jacob Marks, of Madisonville.
There will be no services.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
