SLAUGHTERS — Roxanne Foster Swaidner, 62, of Slaughters, KY passed away surrounded by family, Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.
She was born September 8, 1960 in Hopkinsville, KY to the late Joe I. Foster and Bobbie Pryor Foster. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Tom and Pat Swaidner.
Roxanne enjoyed gardening as a master gardener, bird watching, looking for rocks and arrowheads, traveling, ATVing, riding horses, doing puzzles, and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Darin Swaidner; two daughters, Lacey (Kody) Johnson of Lancaster, KY, and Olivia Swaidner of Murray, KY; two sisters, Cindy Willard of Avon, IN, and Virginia “McCuiston” (Dave) Hamman of Pendleton, KY; one brother-in-law, Kevin Swaidner of Evansville, IN; and two aunts, Judy Roberts Darnell and Peggy Pryor Cunningham both of Hopkinsville, KY.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday December 28, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dan Rust officiating. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mark Winstead, Alan Quinn, Chip Tomblinson, Darryl Melton, Sam Kercheval, and Brad Locke.
The family requests that everyone wear bright and colorful clothing, and masks will be required to enter the funeral home.
Memorial donation may be made to the Western Kentucky Youth Camp.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.