William Michael Huddleston, 66, of St. Charles, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Michael is survived by his two sons, Aaron and Joshua; his grandson, Keegan; brother, Leo; and sisters, Linda “Kay”, Violet, and Carolyn, along with several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ardell and Josephine; his brothers, Dale, Larry, Charles, DJ, Denny; sister, Carlotta; and niece, Kimberly.
He spent his days as a truck driver and working construction. He loved NASCAR and could argue with anyone about anything, it was his true passion.
Memorial services will be held at Union Temple Cemetery where his ashes will be interred on a date to be determined.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
