Jennifer Sue Taylor, 56, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday at Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville.
She was born in Madisonville on Jan. 4, 1965, to Linda Summers Robison and the late Robert Edgar Holmes. She was formerly employed as an auditor at Days Inn and she also worked in sales at NIMCO Inc. of KY. She enjoyed reading, knitting, jewelry making, watching her favorite series on tv and had a passion for music and art.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Madie Bell Summers, James Leslie Summers, Edgar Olin Holmes and Juanita Grace Cullen Holmes.
Survivors include her mother, Linda (Gary) Robison of Powderly; sons, Shaun Robert Russell of Madisonville and Shane Garrett Taylor of Prestonburg; sisters, Marlisa (Phillip) Craig of Nortonville and Michelle (Tony) Wheatley of Hanson; stepbrother, Kerry (Marshele) Robison of Powderly; stepsister, Carol (David) Raskin of Silvisa; two nieces; three nephews; one great-niece; and three great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 at Dalton Cemetery in Dalton with Pastor Ron Noffsinger officiating. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
