Gladys Jewell Fox, 86, of Madisonville, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on Sunday March 5, 2023 at Ridgewood Terrace nursing home in Madisonville.
She was born on January 11, 1937 in Madisonville to the late Roy W. Cates and Bessie May Wiley Cates. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Anthony “ Tony” Fox.
Mrs. Fox worked as a cleaner in business. She loved reading, playing piano, singing, and watching crime shows. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter, Cassandra (Eric) Nichols of Madisonville; and three grandchildren, Elisabeth Johnson, Lauren Brown, and Will Brown..
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday March 7, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Cary Pentecost officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eric Nichols, Will Brown, Tim Johnson, and Justin Gibson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
