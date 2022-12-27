Bobby Fox, 80, of Nebo, KY passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.
He was born September 14, 1942 to the late John Tyson Fox and Frances Wyatt Fox. He was also preceded in death by wife, Jessie Norene Fox and a son, Donavon Fox.
Mr. Fox was a school teacher for the Hopkins County School system, where he was a basketball coach, and a mentor. He was a member of the Hopkins County School Board, a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Hopkins County Central Hall of Fame and a member of Stoney Point Primitive Baptist Church. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by one daughter, Tammie Fox of Nebo; grandchildren, Michael Scisney, Chris Campbell, Makayla (Kaylee) Campbell, Shane (Michelle) Fox, Sara Fox (Preston) Greer; and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel with Chaplin Diane Oakley and Bro. Richard Sorrells officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and after 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Scisney, Christopher Campbell, Shane Fox, Derek Sorrells, Terry Hayes, Marquessa “DeeDee” Perry Fisher, Michael Campbell, and Jerry Matheny.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family Resource Youth Center of Hopkins County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
