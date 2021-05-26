Barbara Hopper Williams, 84, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 7, 1936, in Madisonville to the late Carrie D. Crick Thomason and Gayno Hopper Sr. Barbara was formerly employed with the U.S. Social Security Administration and was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville, where she taught Sunday school. In her spare time, she loved traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Max L. Robinett; second husband, J.T. Williams; and her brothers, Larry Hopper and Gayno Hopper Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Candice (Lemuel) Watts of Hanson, Cynthia Lane (Bobby) Barnes of Cynthiana and Joni Leigh Robinett of Madisonville; sisters Estelle Corn of Owensboro and Linda Gary of Florida; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be noon Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Joe Leonard officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
