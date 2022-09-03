Scott Allen Sellers of Tyler TX, formerly of Madisonville, KY joined his family in heaven on August 31, 2022.
Scott was proceeded in death by his mother, Betsy (Cardwell) Sellers, his father Bernice Welby Sellers, his stepmother Jane (Fox) Sellers, his mother-in-law, Alice E. (Schiermann) Hustedde, father-in-law Maurice Hustedde, sister in law Alice M. Hustedde and brother in law, Bernie Hustedde.
Scott is survived by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Charlotte (Hustedde) Sellers, who he lovingly called Tootie. Gizmo, the family cat, was his buddy. He had a large close family with whom he loved spending time. He is survived by his sister Kathy Son and husband Ken, and brother Stephen Sellers and wife Pam. He is survived by brother-in-law Jim Hustedde and wife Shari, sister-in-law Carol Hustedde, sister-in-law Pat Westhoff and husband Tom, brother-in-law Victor Hustedde and brother-in-law Ralph Hustedde. Scott had fourteen nieces and nephews, twenty great nieces and nephews, one great-great-niece, several step nieces and nephews, and many very close cousins and dear friends.
Scott loved the outdoors. He could be easily encouraged to go hunting or fishing, ride side-by-sides with family and friends, go boating or help friends on any project. He was retired but beamed with a huge smile when he discussed farming.
Scott’s daily goal, per his own admission, was to make someone smile. He believed that was his simple way of making their day better.
A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Bobby Sellers officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to either of Scott’s favorite charities, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children’s Hospital.
