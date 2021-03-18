Jean Lovell Franklin Long, 90, of Nortonville, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born Nov. 2, 1930, to the late Arnold and Nevlyn (Sewell) Butler of Nortonville, she worked for many years at U.C. Milk Co. as a bookkeeper.
Jean asked God to teach her to play the piano over 60 years ago, and He blessed her as a self-taught pianist. She shared her piano blessings with Cedar Hill Church of God then First Church of God of Madisonville, where she was also a member, in addition to playing at Suthards Christian Church and Nortonville First Christian Church. She also attended Madisonville First Assembly with her family often. Jean enjoyed reading, attending her TOPS group and taking care of her dog, ChiChi. She was proud of her son, his family and the joy they brought to her life.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Walton Dale Franklin and Leonard Austin Long; brother Rodney Butler; and sister Rachael White.
She is survived by her son, Ricky (Jennifer) Franklin of Nortonville; grandson Taylor (Ashli) Franklin of Nortonville; soon-to-be great-grandson, Baby Boy Franklin; stepchildren Ray (Nadean) Long of Hopkinsville and Faye (Jerry) Lear and Kathy (Jamie) Lear, all of White Plains; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Robert White and Bro. Dan Saunders officiating. Burial to follow at Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Taylor Franklin, Danny White, Cody Gates, Chad Mitchell, Ryan Bandy and Bro. Dan Saunders.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
