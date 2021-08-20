CLAY — Etna Leroy Gamblin, 45, of Clay, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown. He was a mechanic at Warrior Coal.
Survivors include his wife, Mona Gamblin; stepdaughter Danielle Phillips; stepson R. J. Oliver; sisters Anna Corbin, Regina Gamblin, Nona Martin and Janie Lou Ferguson; and brothers Ronnie Gibson, Roger Hogan and Billy Gamblin.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Vanover Funeral Home. Burial: New Clay Cemetery, Clay. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
