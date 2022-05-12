CROFTON — William Lee Knight, 53, of Crofton, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. He was a welder at Martinrea in Hopkinsville and attended The Voice of Faith church.
Survivors: wife, Melissa Wagoner Knight; two sons, Noah Lee and Isaiah Christian Knight; three brothers, Sanford Earl (Teresa) Knight, John Travis (Tina) Knight, and Christopher Thomas Knight; and a step-sister, Amy (Darrell) Baize.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Hawkins Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
