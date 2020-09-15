Emma Sue Stone, 74, of Sturgis passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Sue was born in Henderson on Dec. 8, 1945, to the late Benard and Emma Bell Trodglen.
She worked at Alcan for over 20 years and retired from the law firm Rhoads and Rhoads after working there for over 10 years.
She was a member of Community Fellowship Church in Clay where she taught Sunday School, was the church secretary and treasurer for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Bill Stone, of Sturgis; son, Scott Stone (Heather), of Clay; three sisters, Bernie Cooper, Ginger Trodglen, Lou Williams and one brother, Bud Trodglen, all of Henderson; and two granddaughters, Hannah and McKinlee Benson.
Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Community Fellowship Church in Clay with Bro. Earl Reeves officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Community Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 94, Clay, KY 42404.
