NORTONVILLE — Helen Juanita Crunk, 88, of Nortonville, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. She was born in Earlington August 10, 1934, to the late Ruby and Essie Baldwin. She was a member of Hanson Baptist Church, and she had worked as a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Crunk, in 1994; one son, Russell E. Crunk; and brothers and sisters.
Helen is survived by three children, Mayetta (Bruce) Floyd of Hanson, Sara (David) Proffitt of Nortonville, and Amy (Paul) Haynie of Hanson; six grandchildren, Casey Brackett, Svein Crunk, Jake Crunk, Virginia Goodrich, Justin Haynie, and Grace Haynie; three great-grandchildren, Helen Brackett, Lily Crunk, and Oliver Goodrich; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Dr. Tom Branson officiating. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery, Nortonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.