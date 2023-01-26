Teresa Marie Matchem was born Apr. 10, 1959, in Madisonville. She passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Teresa was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary McNeal. She graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School in 1977. After graduating high school, Teresa attended Eastern Kentucky University, Madisonville Community College, and Western Kentucky University. Teresa achieved an associate’s and bachelor’s degree in education and her master’s degree in special education. She was an educator for over 25 years, and she loved to teach. For the last ten years of her career, she taught at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC).
She was a woman of God that walked by faith and not by sight. Teresa spoke at many church events and did so with integrity and class.
Teresa will ever be remembered by her husband of 44 years, James T. Matchem; son and daughter-in-love, Silas J. (Genia) Matchem, Sr.; brother, Michael McNeal; the loves of her life, grandchildren, Nia Ashanti Matchem, Madison Marie Matchem, Kennedy Jane Matchem, and Silas J. Matchem, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Eastview Baptist Church. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mason & Son Funeral Home, Madisonville has been entrusted with the arrangements.
