Jan Polley, 69, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Monday April 17, 2023 at her residence.
She was born August 12, 1953 in Madisonville to the late Rev. Curtis Melton and Katherine Joyner Melton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Doug Polley.
She was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church and worked in real estate for over 25 years. In her free time, she enjoyed painting and was an avid gardener. She was a very loving and dedicated care giver. Her favorite pastime was singing praise to the Lord.
She is survived by her daughter, Jannelle Reed of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter, Rowan Reed of Indianapolis; sister, Gloria (Ray) Capps of Hanson, KY; brother, Tim (Paula) Melton of LaCenter, KY; sisters-in-law, Pat Woodward of Nortonville, KY and Alma Lester of Madisonville; and brother-in-law, Paul (Sally) Polley of Nortonville.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Nortonville Baptist Church with Bro. Kerry Smith officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nortonville Baptist Church Music Ministry. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.