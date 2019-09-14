Jefferie Don Bozarth, 59, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital.
He was born November 19, 1959 in Fort Belvoir, VA to Ira Bozarth and the late Betty Roberts Bozarth.
Jeff enjoyed the outdoor and loved his country. He loved the UK Wildcats and the Washington Redskins. He also loved John Wayne.
He is survived by his loving significant other, Donna Puryear; father, Ira Bozarth; daughter, Lauren (Nathan) Bozarth; son, Logan (Jody) Bozarth of Greenville; sister, Rhonda Hardesty of Mississippi; brother, Mark Bozarth of Madisonville; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Executive Pastor Andrew Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday and from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tim Payne, Steven Ruby, Jeff Ewing, Stanley Qualls, Mike Fussell, and Eric Payne. Honorary pallbearer will be Lindsay Blue.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mahr Cancer Center. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
