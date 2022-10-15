Our beloved mom, Virginia Nell DeVine, 84 was called home and gained her angel wings October 4, 2022 at UCLA hospital in Santa Monica, CA.
Mom was born January 21, 1938 to the late Dana Beshears and Joseph Phipps. She married Howard DeVine in 1958 and had five children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard DeVine, first born daughter, Dian Dockery and her only son, DeWayne DeVine. 1 sister Barbara Cotton and 1 brother James Phipps.
She was a member of the Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church for 50 years where she was involved in the ladies fellowship, bus ministry and taught the 8 year old Sunday School class. She loved doing wood crafts, reading, crossword puzzles, sewing, karaoke and her weekend getaways.
She leaves to cherish her sweet memories to 3 daughters, Cheryl Rigney of Kentucky, Cynthia Bowles (Steve) of Florida, Kristi Ramirez of California and her partner in crime Jaime Martinez of California. Two sisters Donna Walden (Donald) of which she raised as her own and Christine Cotton (Ronnie) both from Kentucky. One brother Carlus Phipps (Cora) of North Carolina. 10 grandchildren, Norman, Chenell, Cashea Rigney, Nojah Jimenez, LaCinda, LeBron, Justen, Destanni Bowles, Cherokee Gonzalez and Brian Jaime and 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Barnett Strother with Bishop Ronnie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville, KY.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and from 12:00 P.M. until the service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jaime Martinez, Nojah Jimenez, Charles Dockery, Donald Walden, Ronnie Cotton and Robert Scott.
Food will be provided after the service for all family and friends at the Immanuel Baptist Church following the graveside service.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
