Debra Kay Hammonds, 65, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 at The Village of Hamilton Point in Newburgh, IN.
She was born August 19, 1953 in Madisonville, KY to Doris Hatcher Knight and the late Wayne A. Knight.
Debra worked as a case manager for Community Based Services and enjoyed genealogy as her hobby.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Tim Hammonds of Madisonville; daughter, Leslie M. (Matt) Arrington of Seattle, WA; son, Jason W. Hammonds of Madisonville; sister, Cheri (Greg) Knight Bennett of Springfield, VA; and three grandchildren, Aidan Oakley, Zoey Arrington, and Brayden Hammonds.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Richard Olp and Terri Medeiros officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Ewing, Steve Patterson, Mark Olp, Mike Medeiros, Chris Ashby, and Mike Ashby.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Judes. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
