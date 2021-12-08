Wesley Heffington, 76, of Madisonville, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Wes was a U.S. Navy veteran, a deputy at the Union County jail and an active member at Liberty Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Barnes Heffington; his sons, Wesley Heffington IV and Mark Heffington; and sisters.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial: Hanson Cemetery, Hanson with military honors. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
